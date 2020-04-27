Several stars joined the “online” event, but Meryl certainly stole the show. Here we tell you what the actress celebrated.

Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski have been the protagonists of a fun virtual celebration of the 90th birthday of the famous composer of musicals Stephen Sondheim, in which the three sang “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the privacy of their homes, dressed in an informal robe and accompanied by an alcoholic drink.

In this event, entitled “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration” and that took place on Sunday night, Broadway celebrated one of its most outstanding figures in style.

There dozens of actors intervened, but without a doubt the stars of the night were the trio of women, who comically served wine, a martini and bourbon while singing delivered one of the central themes of the musical “Company”.

The performance, recorded thanks to the video call program Zoom, was widely applauded on social media, not only for the fun and casual tone and its famous protagonists, but also for the perfect reflection of the current social situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Baranski singing Sondheim by Zoom in their robes is, and I can’t stress this enough, the ultimate mood,” read the Twitter social network.

The success of the performance occurred despite the fact that it was one of the last of an event that lasted about two and a half hours and that also started with more than an hour of delay after a failed start.

Among the participants, some of the most important actors of the last 40 years of the theater world, from Patti LuPone, Donna Murphy, Ben Platt or Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with stars of the big screen like Jake Gyllenhaal and Mandy Patinkin, all them participating from their homes.

The celebration could be seen for free through the website broadway.com, in addition to its YouTube channel, and was held on the same day as the 50th anniversary of the premiere of “Company”, the composer’s musical breaker .

Raúl Esparza, who presented the event, was the protagonist in the new version of “Company” that was presented in 2006, as well as in the successful productions “Sunday in the Park With George” and “Merrily We Roll Again, both of the Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration.

“The world is a tough place and we are all looking for something great,” Esparza said of the celebration.

“Well, Sondheim is greatness personified,” he added.

Sondheim, who turned 90 on March 22, has been awarded an Oscar, eight Tony, eight Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize, as well as being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

