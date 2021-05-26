Video: Mayor of New York heated up playoff series between Knicks and Hawks with acid comment directed at Trae Young



Trae Young sentenced the first of the series by shutting up Madison Square Garden.

Photo: Seth Wenig / Getty Images

Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York City, made a speech this Tuesday in which mentioned Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, asking him to “look no more faults“. This is how the pregame 2 between the Knicks and the Hawks heated up, which will be played at the legendary Madison Square Garden.

“This is about basketball. I have an important official announcement to make. This is very serious, I want to express it. It’s a message to Trae Young, on behalf of everyone in New York City, and indeed everyone who cares about playing basketball the right way: stop looking for fouls.“, Declared de Blasio.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tells Trae Young to “stop hunting for fouls” 😂 (via @sportingnews) pic.twitter.com/bBGAyePMrW – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

Trae Young has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA. One of his greatest abilities is to take advantage of his ease of movement and make the opposing defense wrong, generating fouls in favor. The ethical / pure / correctness of making plays of this type is often debated, which Young undoubtedly executes effectively.

It all got personal for New York City when Young literally shut them up after making the winning basket in Game 1 of the Playoffs. In front of a voracious crowd, the skilled driver was motivated and shined before celebrating his first big moment in his postseason debut.

. @ TheTraeYoung says goodnight to NYC with a game-winning floater! 🤫 #ThatsGame #RepublikaNgNBA Enjoy the best view on every device, only on NBA League Pass 👀 https://t.co/JGVS1RhZi2 pic.twitter.com/7tdIe7YEl8 – NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) May 24, 2021

Bill de Blasio even quoted Steve Nash, referring to the fact of looking for the opponent’s fouls: “That’s not basketball.” In addition, he threatened him saying that “Those hawks won’t fly in New York City“. He closed by asking him to play the right way to see if he can win, not if he says he thinks the Knicks will teach him a lesson.

It will dawn and we will see. Game 2 of the first round of the Playoffs between the Knicks and the Hawks will be played this Wednesday. Madison Square Garden will be thirsty for revenge, and the goal has already been set: to mentally take the opponent’s figure out of the game. It’s the magic of the NBA. The magic of the postseason.