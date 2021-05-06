VIDEO: Maximiliano Meza’s goal in the Rayados vs Columbus Crew in the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey and the Columbus Crew will look to become the third guest to the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, in the second leg of the Quarterfinal round.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre wants to become the second representative of the MX League to stay alive in the contest, while the Ohio side of the American strategist Caleb Porter It comes with the disadvantage of the away goal after the tie in the first leg.

Read also: Chivas: Jesús Molina asks for Vucetich to continue as Guadalajara coach

After the first moments of the game in the BBVA stadium, the royal squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the winger’s score Maximiliano Meza.

STRIPED DRESSING GOAL! # LigaExpansiónxFOX And ​​quickly Monterrey released the goal cry at home with the rebound that Maxi Meza took advantage of pic.twitter.com/IlxPta8vgE – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 6, 2021

In minute 2, the Argentine offensive took advantage of the mistake made by the goalkeeper Eloy Room and with a right shot, he sent the ball to the bottom of the nets for 1-0.

⏱ | 02 ‘| 1T | #MTY 1 – 0 #COL GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Gooooooal from Maxi Meza! ⚽ # ArribaElMonterrey ⚪ pic.twitter.com/c8z9Y1u3XP – Striped (@Rayados) May 6, 2021

Read also: Liga MX: Henry Martín ‘sweeps’ Gignac and Funes Mori in the 2020-2021 season

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Concachampions Concacaf Champions League Rayados de Monterrey