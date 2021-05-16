VIDEO: Maximiliano Meza’s goal at Rayados vs Club Santos in the Liga MX league

Los Rayados del Monterrey and Santos Laguna will define the third semifinalist in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX at the BBVA stadium, in the action corresponding to the second leg in the Quarterfinals.

The group of the gang led by the Mexican coach Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre he is urged to reverse the global score against; while the squad of the Warriors of Uruguayan strategist Guillermo Almada will seek to close the series in his favor.

After the first minutes celebrated in the ‘Giant of Steel’, the Monterrey squad has taken the advantage on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the winger Maximiliano Meza.

In the 30th minute, the Argentine offensive took advantage of the facilities of the Laguneros saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Carlos Acevedo for 1-0.

