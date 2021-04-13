VIDEO: Maximiliano Araujo’s goal in Club Pachuca vs Club Puebla in Liga MX

Los Tuzos del Pachuca want to extend the good time they live in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip, in the game that closes the activity on matchday 14.

The Hidalgo team led by the Uruguayan coach Paulo pezzolano leads the game on a five-game unbeaten streak; while the poblano picture of the Argentine strategist Nicolas Larcamón He only adds one defeat in his last eight games in the tournament.

After the first moments of the game at the Hidalgo stadium, the Angelopolis squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the defender’s score Maximiliano Araujo.

EARLY GOAL FROM THE STRIP! #TuzosxFOX Maximiliano Araújo opens the scoring after a great individual play and a powerful left-foot to beat Ustari pic.twitter.com/JtcGyxNpuj – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 13, 2021

In minute 2, the Uruguayan defender took advantage of the facilities of the Tuzos saga and with a left-handed shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Oscar Ustari for 1-0.

A MINUTE WITH THE FRANJADOS IN THE TRIBUNE AND A MINUTE FOR THE FIRST TO FALL. WHAT A DAMN, PINCHE, PERROOO GOAL FROM PAPO @ MaxiAraujo63! ⚽️ # LaFranjaQueNosUne WINS IT, DAMN! pic.twitter.com/lx65e9OUPt – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 13, 2021

