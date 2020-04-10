Matthew McConaughey with his wife Camila Alves.

Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / .

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey They have donated gloves and masks to the Los Angeles police. Today through the Instagram account of the famous model, the public has learned the news.

“Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing health workers, firefighters, police and approximately 80,000 other masks necessary to combat the COVID-19 virus,” said the wife of the Oscar winner.

“Matthew and I, along with our friends Bill and Tracey Marshall, have partnered with the” BStrong “organization. We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin – Texas, Louisiana and across the country as we fight this national pandemic, ”added the Brazilian through Instagram. And she also added that she made the donation public in case someone else wants to join the cause that she and her partner are now pursuing.

View this post on Instagram Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the # COVID19 virus. Matthew and I, our friends Bill and Tracey Marshall have teamed up with the organization #BStrong. We are passionate about helping first responders from our hometown Austin – Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic. #thisisacrisis We will not go quietly. We will #BStrong I am only sharing this in case if you all want to help as well it took me over 2 weeks of research to find the right organization and the work they doing so I wanted to share with you in case if it can inspire you as well to help, or inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer… pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass… @officiallymcconaughey and I will be working with @bethennyfrankel, @globalempowermentmission, Bill and Tracey Marshall, @theellenshow, @billyjoel and many more on this amazing initiative – if you would like to help please see the link in my bio. A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey) on Apr 10, 2020 at 5:00 am PDT

Camila is a model and designer of Brazilian origin who has formed a family with the famous actor since 2012, and are currently one of the most stable families in the Hollywood industry.

