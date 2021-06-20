Video: Matteo Pessina’s goal in the Italy vs Wales of the Eurocup

The Italian national team faces Wales in the last match of Group A, a match in which the scoring was already opened in the first half through Matteo Pessina, who finished off a spectacular free kick cross.

The goal fell in the 39th minute after a foul on the wing and after a very good cross from Marco Verratti, Matteo Pessina finished off with his leg to put the ball in the back.

With this goal, Italy would close their pass perfectly, achieving 9 points and not conceding a goal, while Wales, who is in second place, must find a way to tie the game or the situation could complicate them.

If the Group A matches ended like this, Italy and Wales would advance to the next round, however, one more goal from the Swiss against Turkey would give the Swiss National Team a pass.

