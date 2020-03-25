Matt Brown He hoped to return to the octagon later this month, but because of the spread of the coronavirus, the fight he had with Miguel Baeza for him UFC Fight Night Columbus it has been indefinitely postponed.

Regarding his return to the octagon, which is highly likely to occur in the middle of the year once the situation around the virus stabilizes, the UFC He has uploaded to his social networks a video with the best finishes of the 39-year veteran.

Since competing in the promotion, Brown has finished thirteen of the fifteen contests he has won.