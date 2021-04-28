Video: Marquinhos goal at PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League

The PSG receives a visit from Manchester City in the second semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, the first leg that already has a goal at the Parc de Princess Stadium, through Marquinhos who beat Ederson in the 15th minute to score.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team He is already taking the lead in the series, after a play in which the Brazilian Marquinhos finished off with a header to beat the City goalkeeper and make it 1-0.

Also read: Chivas: Alexis Vega sends a message and challenges his detractors

Thus, the Parisian team went ahead thanks to a set piece that inside the small area, the center-back connected a great header.

With this goal, Manchester City put themselves at a disadvantage, because now they need to overcome the scoreboard if they do not want to go at a disadvantage when they return to England.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: