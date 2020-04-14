Video Maribel Guardia takes off her clothes for Tiktok | Instagram

The beautiful Maribel Guardia shocked all Internet users by taking off her clothes for a video on Tiktok, showing off her charms without penalty.

The driver joined the celebrities who accepted the challenge of covering themselves only with a pillow attached to their body with a belt.

In the video it can be seen that Maribel’s prominent curves cannot be hidden by the pillow, which with its movements moved and showed her hips by the sides.

The also singer swayed to the rhythm of Beyonce’s Single ladies showing off her curves and her beautiful legs with the smile that characterizes her.

The interpreter of Qué ricas son las papas shared the video on Instagram 13 hours ago and has surpassed 800 thousand likes and endless praise for the beauty that characterizes her.

Maribel Guardia shared that she remains in quarantine, respecting the instructions of the authorities in light of the current health contingency.

Dancing with my pillow in quarantine “ Are you following me on TikTok? ” Wrote the host along with the video.

