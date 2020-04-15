Video María Conchita Alonso without clothes and from her bathtub at 62 years of age | Instagram

María Conchita Alonso has surprised everyone on Instagram with a video without clothes, if the actress was recorded from her bathtub and shared her wonderful anatomy, better than a young girl.

The famous has shown that age is only a number since at her 62 years old looks really spectacular.

Alonso is well recognized in music and cinema, where she even acted alongside the enigmatic Arnold Schwarzanegger.

Watch the daring video of María Conchita here.

In the video you can see the actress singing and bathing happily in the water and totally in the natural.

María Conchita was Miss venezuela, so it is not surprising its enormous beauty and charisma that distinguishes it.

The famous wanted in this way to attract the attention of his followers to ask them to stay home in the face of the current health alert for coronavirus in the country.