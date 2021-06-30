Video: Marcus Danielson’s criminal kick that injured Artem Besedin in the Sweden-Ukraine of Euro 2020



Danielson left Sweden outnumbered and paid in extra time.

Photo: Stu Forster

The extension between Sweden Y Ukraine, in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020, we saw one of the most terrifying actions that can be seen on a soccer field: a foul that borders on the criminal. Swede Marcus Danielson almost halves the right leg by the Ukrainian Artem Besedin.

A fortuitous play at minute 98 ′ ended in the worst possible way for both players. The central Danielson was sent off with a direct red, leaving his team outnumbered for the last minutes.

For his part, Besedin, who entered the exchange at 91 ′ to start the extension, had to be substituted due to the terrible blow he took. Fortunately, he walked out.

RED CARD to #SWE! Marcus Danielson catches Artem Besedin with an atrocious challenge to the knee, and #UKR has a man advantage with 20 minutes left in extra time (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/VPCkK50tVd – Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 29, 2021

Danielson protested the red card, which was reviewed by the VAR before sentencing. The Swedish center-back is right to claim that he went to clear the ball, as he did. Unfortunately his leg kept going and he found himself facing Besedin, who was coming at full speed.

The image is chilling.

Marcus Danielson protested this 😳 # EURO2020 | #UKR #SWE pic.twitter.com/g7lyeG7KY1 – Goal (@goal) June 29, 2021

Sweden paid dearly for the misfortune. And in the most painful way: Ukraine won the match in the last minute of extra time. Striker Artem Dovbyk was in charge of sentencing the match and qualifying for the quarterfinals.

In the next instance, Ukraine will face England, favorites to win Euro 2020.