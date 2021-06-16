Video: Manuel Locatelli’s great goal in the Italy vs Switzerland of the Eurocup 2021

The Italian National Team is measured against its Swiss counterpart on matchday 2 of group A of the UEFA Euro 2021 Nations Cup at the Olympic in Rome, where the scoring has already been opened after Manuel Locatelli scored the first goal of the match.

The play of the goal began on the own feet of Locatelli who from his field, sent a long stroke for Berardi who reached the bottom line.

It was Locatelli who followed the whole play and the one who put the ball in the nets to overtake Italy at minute 25 of the first half.

What a game of Italy. Locatelli-Berardi-Locatelli. pic.twitter.com/lpE5dKlLW8 – (@finallyxpablo) June 16, 2021

With this goal, Italy reaffirms their great football and, for the moment, they are placed as leaders of group A of the Eurocup.

