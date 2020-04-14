Ali Ibrahim Abdelaziz is the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and he had a record of 1 – 3 in MMA.

Although he started out winning his first professional fight, that ended up being his only victory. He fought once in 2004, another in 2005, then 2006, and his last fight was at the K-1 company in 2007.

It seems that the recommendation to his client was that he fight once a year since he was what he did in his professional career.

The fight was agreed to two 5 minute rounds but the Egyptian was defeated by Caol Uno at 1:58 of the first round.