VIDEO: Man who punched a single Latino mother at a gas station in Los Angeles, California arrested

LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of attacking a Hispanic woman who was loading gasoline at a service station in Los Angeles for no apparent reason was arrested after images of the assault that sent the woman to hospital were revealed, reported this Saturday the Police.

The suspect was arrested Friday night in the city of Long Beach thanks to information provided by the public.

The authorities had released the video of a surveillance camera where the attack was recorded.

The assault occurred Sunday night, May 30 in the city of Gardena in Los Angeles County, but the video was released only until this Friday.

The images show how a shirtless man weighing 300 to 350 pounds arrives at the service station in his vehicle, gets out and calmly walks towards the Hispanic woman to immediately hit her.

Hispana fell to the ground from the first blow

From the first blow, the suspect sends the Hispanic woman to the ground where he continues to hit her repeatedly on the head and body.

He also grabs her by the hair to hit her head against her vehicle and the ground multiple times.

Attack continued for about 40 seconds until men intervened

The attack continued for at least 40 seconds until it came to rest on the victim’s immobile body. The attack culminated when some men intervened and made the man walk away.

The victim whose name was not released was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic single mother.

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Latina told the police that she did not know the suspect, and that he had not taken any belongings from her either.

Suspect’s relative handed him over to authorities

The suspect was also not identified for the time being. The arrest was achieved thanks to the complaints of a member of his family who handed him over.

The family member expressed concern that the suspect could hurt himself or another person.

Man would have a history of attacking other people

Investigators say the suspect, who is 40, is also linked to another attack in the same sector.

A 63-year-old woman was attacked last Saturday near the same place.

Police believe that the suspect was able to attack other people so they are asking for help from the public and possible witnesses.