Video: Man shoots officer in head, Florida Police offer $ 100,000 reward for assailant



Police offer reward for Othal Wallace.

Photo: @DaytonaBchPD / Courtesy

Daytona Beach Police, on Florida, offers a reward of $ 100,000 dollars to find the subject who shot an agent in the head during an operation, where a man resisted.

According to official information, the events were recorded on Wednesday night, at 8:52 a.m. (local time), in 33 Kingston Avenue, when the police officer and his colleague were on a regular tour, when they asked the driver of a gray 2016 Honda HRV car to leave the unit.

The events were recorded by the body camera of the policeman who was wounded with a shot in the head, and according to the latest reports from the authorities, the agent is in serious condition.

And it is that at the time of the arrest, the suspect resisted and began to struggle with the officer, and when he felt in danger he shot him in the head.

“When I was escorting him out of the car, at one point the suspect turned around and shot my officer once in the head,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.

Police reveal video of assault on officer

Police of Daytona Beach He shared the video of the attack on his official Twitter account.

In the images it is seen that the officers approach the suspect’s car that was in a parking lot, and give him instructions to get out, and despite the fact that the subject gets out of the car, he begins to get aggressive with one of the policemen.

He began to struggle, as can be seen in the recording of the policeman, later, the subject shoots him in the head.

THREAD (1 OF 2): A $ 100,000 reward is now available to anyone who can help authorities locate the man who shot one of our officers in the head earlier this evening. The man we’re looking for is located in the video below. His name is Othal Wallace. He’s 29 years old. pic.twitter.com/hYHNqVLg8C – Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

Identify the aggressor

The assailant was identified as Othal Wallace, 29, who, after shooting one of the officers in the head, fled.

That is why the Police of Daytona beach is offering a $ 100,000 reward to anyone who provides information to track down Wallace’s whereabouts.

The Daytona Beach Police Chief said the recent medical report reports the injured officer in serious condition.

THREAD (2 OF 2): Othal Wallace may be in a gray 2016 Honda HRV with a California tag of 7TNX532. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/5Fwii8nNs7 – Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 24, 2021

According to reports from the Daytona Beach Police, there are around 500 officers who are deployed in search of Othal Wallace.

Authorities have already shared Wallace’s photograph, as well as a picture of his car and license plate number.

So they call on the public to provide reports to find Wallace’s whereabouts and be able to apprehend him.

