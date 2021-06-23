in U.S.

Video: Madridistas cry after the special reunion of Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal Y France were debated in a sports death match on the last day of Group F of the Euro 2020, at the Púskas Arena stadium in Budapest. This duel meant the reunion of the duo Cristiano Ronaldo Y Benzema that did a lot of damage with the Real Madrid jersey from 2009 to 2018.

The duel ended 2-2 and forward masters dispatched each other with doublets. Cristiano Ronaldo scored both from penalties and equaled Ali Daei’s record with 109 goals, which now place him on top as the top all-time national team scorers in the world.

Karim Benzema scored his first from a penalty and then billed the second with a cross shot. The ‘cat’ took the MVP of the duel and Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him as soon as he scored his first goal.

They also exchanged shirts at the end of the first half. It was a round day for both because France was first in the group and Portugal classified as one of the best third.

The Lusitanians will have to face Belgium and France with Switzerland in the round of 16.

