Video: Madonna reappears with blue hair and transparencies that let see more



Madonna at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

As part of the LGBT + pride week, Madonna she joined the celebrations in New York City and did not go unnoticed. Wearing a blue wig and a revealing garment with transparencies that let see more, the queen of pop reappeared in public after almost three years of absence and reaffirmed that her energy on stage is intact.

It all happened at the Standard High Line hotel in New York on Friday morning, after a party that lasted several hours and which was also attended by other celebrities, such as Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Emily Ratajkowski. Madonna had not participated in a meeting of these characteristics since 2019, when she attended the MET gala. “This is the first time that I am with people at a party!”, She pointed out during her show, in relation to the coronavirus pandemic that kept her away from the stages and other massive events.

Then the singer added: “Celebrating pride without people would have been a tragedy for me. Take nothing for granted because you never know what awaits all of us around the corner. Learn to love each other and start loving yourself”.

Although the show was brief (he performed just two songs: “Hung Up” and “I Don’t Search, I Find”), his appearance was so shocking that it went viral. And not only because her fans were able to see her again on the stage, but also because of her particular look: in addition to her blue hair, she wore a transparent fishnet blouse, a dark leather short and fuchsia sleeves.

The main purpose of the party was to raise funds for the Ali Forney Center and the Haus of US, two organizations working for the rights of the LGBT + community.