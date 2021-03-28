[VIDEO] Mack Roesch with former EXATLON contestant

Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

Without a doubt, the departure of Mack Roesch from the fifth season of Exatlon United States has been one of the most felt by the audience of the competition program and also by the teammates of the obstacle athlete, nicknamed “The Machine of Tampa ”, for his skill and precision when making the circuits. Not surprisingly, since his arrival in the fifth season, he stood out for his performance, with more than 70% effectiveness on the scoreboard.

Injuries: Protagonists of Exatlon United States

Finally, after several quite intense weeks where it seemed that all the Exatlon United States participants were going to fall victim to injuries on the circuits, the blows seem to have subsided. This without ceasing to wreak havoc between the ranks of both teams, Famous and Contending, where for now three athletes; Andrea Nerio, Jomarie Martinez and more recently Mack Roesch, had to leave the competition to guarantee their optimal recovery.

Others like “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, managed to recover within the times imposed by the production of the television program, and today they remain within Exatlon United States.

Mack Roesch’s diagnosis was a shoulder injury with three compromised ligaments, which requires a long recovery process that is not compatible with the times of Exatlon United States, that is precisely why Mack had to leave the competition, and today he You find yourself doing little physical activity to ensure your recovery.

Mack Roesch: Focused on his recovery

Ever since he learned from Exatlon USA host, Frederik Oldenburg, that he couldn’t stay in the competition, Mack Roesch took refuge in his faith in God and his approach to moving forward, tools that have helped him set his sights ever since. in a definitive goal; back to 100%.

The controversy

Since his departure, Mack Roesch’s injury has generated a lot of controversy among Exatlon United States fans who assure that his departure from the program was just an excuse to clear the way for the Panther of the Contendientes team, Denisse Novoa. “For me, the production wanted it out and they are protecting the panther.” assures a follower of the Instagram profile specialized in the television program, @Exatlonreport.

In an interview we had with Mack Roesch, he assured us that his current state is one of much improvement, that although he has moments when it hurts a little more, he is determined to achieve absolute recovery, we noticed it with good spirit and optimism, despite not having reached the goal that was proposed when entering Exatlon United States.

Mack Roesch meets with former EXATLON USA participant

As part of his recovery process, Mack has been taking his days very calmly and doing little exercise, but it was the reunion with an old friend, former Exatlon United States participant, and third season runner-up, Shaila Pérez, that made him regain his aim and record this funny video that you will see below:

