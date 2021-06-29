VIDEO: Lupillo Rivera apologizes to Belinda after his controversial response to Christian Nodal

After the scandal that Lupillo Rivera unleashed on social networks by sending a message to Christian Nodal assuring that he “ate first at the table”, referring to the alleged relationship he had with Belinda, the singer had no choice but to apologize to the artist.

And a week after that controversy, Rivera wanted to clarify the situation in which he was involved, highlighting that The offense he did on social media was directed at Christian, but he accepted that it was misinterpreted and apologized.

“The offense went directly to him, many people think that the offense was for Belinda, it was never my intention to offend her”, He expressed at a press conference.

He went on to point out that it was a spontaneous reaction and that he never thought about the impact his words would have.

“I, as a man, I apologize because watching the video later, maybe I could answer in another way. I apologize directly to Belinda if she thought, or if her fans thought, that the offense was towards her, it was not. I never want to offend a woman in the world, ”he said.

He also assured that his apology is not to look good, because all he wants is to clarify that, although his comment was macho, I was only looking to answer Nodal because he started the problem by offending him first.

“On that occasion I responded in the most natural way, in the most real way, the offense directed directly at him (Christian Nodal), because we cannot forget that the one who began to offend the matter was him, that’s why the post says: ‘He who takes it, let him hold on’, and then hold on to it, ”he responded to the media.

To close with a flourish this conference where he presented a nutritional supplement, Lupillo was honest like few times and revealed that he secretly married Giselle Soto, with whom he has been in a relationship for months.