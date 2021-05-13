Video: Luka Modric’s goal in Granada vs Real Madrid today in the Spanish League

Real Madrid is visiting the Granada at the Las Cármenes Stadium in the penultimate day of the season in La Liga in Spain with the firm intention of winning the three points and continuing in the fight to achieve the title that at the moment would be taking the Atlético de Madrid with two games to go.

The meringues came out with the need to win yes or yes to prolong their hope of snatching the title from the colchoneros, who won yesterday against the Real society, adding 80 points, followed by FC Barcelona with 76 units, so the team of Zidane he cannot leave points in the remainder of the championship if he aspires to win it.

The game began with Madrid in front of a Granada that withstood Rodrygo’s attacks on the wing and an incisive Benzema in the axis of the attack. The meringues had their first clear chance at minute 13 in a play between the French and the Brazilian, but the ‘Cat’ could not connect the ball.

At minute 14, Real Madrid scored through Luka Modric, the fourth of the season in La Liga in Spain. The Croatian shot from the left after a pass from Miguel, in a clear blunder by the Granada goalkeeper.

If Real Madrid win against Granada, these would be the scenarios to ‘win’ the three teams that fight for the title of La Liga in Spain: Atlético de Madrid: Win their next game and Real Madrid not win. The mattresses are the only ones that can be crowned this weekend. Real Madrid: Win on Sunday and wait for a puncture from Atlético de Madrid to be able to take the lead and define the title with a victory on the last day. FC Barcelona: Win on Sunday and hope that Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid do not add on the penultimate round. Besides that, Barcelona would have to win again on the last day and wait for another puncture from Atlético de Madrid. This is how they will close the season: Atlético Madrid: Osasuna and Valladolid. Real Madrid: Athletic de Bilbao and Villarreal. FC Barcelona: Celta de Vigo and Eibar.

