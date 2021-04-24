VIDEO: Luis Montes’s goal at Mazatlán FC vs Club León del Clausura 2021

The activity of Day 16 of Closing Tournament 2021 It started this Friday, April 23, with the visit of the Esmeraldas del León to Mazatlán FC at the Kraken Stadium, in a duel where Luis Montes scored the first goal of the night at minute 10.

La Fiera de Ignacio Ambriz comes from defeating the Bravos de Juárez and is in position 6 of the general table; while Tomás Boy’s Gunslingers tied on the last date with the Atlas Rojinegros and are 12th place in the standings, momentarily having the last ticket to the repechage.

La Fiera came out with everything to suffocate the Gunners, and after losing a clear, “Chapo” Montes appeared by surprise at the second post to finish off with a header and put the first for the Esmeraldas at minute 10.

