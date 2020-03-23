Video Luis Miguel, Donkey Van Rankin confesses, got him women after concerts | Instagram

George “Donkey Van Rankin” recently confessed that during his years of close friendship with the singer Luis Miguel, he got women after finishing his introductions.

The driver and again friend of “Sun of Mexico“Whoever was part of his select group of friends recently confessed that he was the one in charge of sending the women prettiest to the singer’s suite at the end of their shows.

The presenter detailed during one of the segments of the program “Members On Air“where he shares credits with Paul Stanley, Raúl Araiza and Mauricio Mancera, to whom he confessed an anecdote during the years he was in the most intimate circle of the interpreter.

It should be remembered that Van rankin and the singer of “The unconditional”, Luis Miguel They began a friendship in the 80s, when the race of “El Sol” was catapulted to the top, during those years the Donkey revealed they were having a great time and having a lot of fun.

However, it was at a time when the conductor Raúl Araiza asked him to reveal the way in which he got women to the singer to what “Donkey“agreed:

He would give me my badge all access in Argentina and I would come out as Rey Pelé and I would say, organize some girls for later here at the hotel and he would say ‘let’s see, asshole *, I can’t flirt and sing. You have an all access badge, ‘Van Rankin recalled with amusement.

Later, I would go down to the suite with about 20 old women but not for me, because of the badge, and then he would also get angry that why did I go up to so many, ”he said with a laugh.

It should be remembered that for many years the driver and singer kept a marked distance after a joke that Van Rankin himself made to the singer’s manager, so he called him to claim him and stopped talking to him for 22 years.

Recently, the reunion between the two occurred after the recordings of the singer’s series, in addition to the intervention of Miguel Alemán Magnani, producer and friend of both.

Even the presenter character appeared in the first season of the Netflix series that addresses the life of Mexico’s “Sun”.

The driver detailed “when Luis Miguel entered the place, he stared at him and noticed the singer’s broad smile. Then they approached and hugged each other.

I hug like this for two minutes … a real hug, sincere, and I said: ‘why are you like this? What did I do to you? We were dying of laughter ”.

