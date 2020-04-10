Video Luis Miguel and his daring kisses to Thalía | Instagram

Luis Miguel went flirtatious! The Sun took advantage of the fact that he met Thalía and gave her daring kisses regardless of whether they were looking at them.

The singers met in Acapulco and the union was really a bomb for their own and strangers; However, and although it was a scandal, now it is not so much, because Thalía was not unfaithful since this video dates from the year 1993.

Both performers gathered on stage, this after the Suave performer delighted thousands of people with his music.

After one of his songs, my dear Raul Velasco He intervened to present the beautiful singer, who took the stage to give a medal to Luis Miguel.

Thalía emitted very praising words towards El Sol and very coquettishly looked at him with a beautiful smile, Luis Miguel could not resist his charms and responded coquettishly with some daring kisses in front of everyone.

Here on me, Velasco commented before the scene.

The beautiful Thalía wore a fairly short red dress with a low neckline to where the back loses its name, captivated everyone present with her beautiful anatomy and her beautiful legs.

