Video: Luis Díaz gave Colombia third place in the Copa América with an unforgettable goal

He does not know how to score ugly goals and he had the luxury of scoring against Brazil, Argentina and Peru, which are the teams that share in the final draw of the America Cup 2021. Luis Fernando Díaz guided the Colombia selection to take the bronze medal in the continental tournament by beating the Incas 3-2.

At first the analysis indicated that this was the game that nobody wanted to play, and perhaps they are right. However, at the kick-off at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia, both teams fought until 90 + 4 ‘to hang the bronze medal.

Luis Fernando Díaz was once again the goal man and was dispatched with a double to work the coffee comeback in the Brazilian capital. The party began with Yoshimar Yotún’s goal at 45 ‘and quickly at the start of the second half Juan Guillermo Cuadrado equaled it with a free kick execution.

Díaz made his first appearance at 66 ‘, when goalkeeper Camilo Vargas sent him running with a long ball with an advantage. The FC Porto winger won in speed and against Gallese did not disappoint in the definition to make it 2-1.

Luis Fernando Díaz wins by speed and signs the comeback

At 82 ‘a masked scorer appeared to give Peru hope and dream of victory. Gianluca Lapadula had faith and headed a corner kick from the right to beat Vargas’s goal.

Headshot! The game was tied!

And an act of magic occurred, or pure talent, whatever you want to call it. Luis Fernando Díaz nailed his fourth goal of the tournament, to equal Messi for the lead, and end Peru’s aspirations to take the game to penalties. Colombia took the podium.

Great goal by Luis Fernando Díaz!

