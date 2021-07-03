Video: Lucas Paquetá’s goal in Brazil vs Chile in the Copa América

The Brazil’s selection and of chili they met in the match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Copa América at the Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium with the mission of being the second classified to the semifinals after Peru’s victory over Paraguay in the penalty shootout.

After an even first half, Brazil went to the front in the market just at the beginning of the second half since at minute 46, Lucas Paquetá, put Canarinha ahead against Peru with a forehand shot that ended up being embedded at the bottom of the goal.

The Brazilian National Team, led by Tite, reached this Copa América quarter-final match after passing the group stage in the first position in its sector, after adding 3 victories and a draw against Ecuador on the last day.

For its part, the Chilean National Team, led by Martín Lasarte, entered the second round of this competition in the fourth position of its group, after falling against Paraguay, drawing with Argentina and Uruguay and defeating Bolivia.

