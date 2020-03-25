Video Lizbeth Rodríguez wriggles her hips for Tiktok | Instagram

The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez showed off her beautiful anatomy by shaking it for Tiktok with a fun video in which her current partner Esteban VillaGómez also participates. +

Liz very obediently follows the orders of a song to wiggle her waist and hips to the rhythm of it and the result is very attractive to her followers.

As if his movements were not enough, Lizbeth wore a fitted pants and a crop top that exposed her curves that have conquered the internet.

The youtuber dances alone in the video until the song says “shock”, which is the moment when VillaGómez appears to make him second and collide his chest and rear with his beloved Lizbeth.

Liz has been quite active in the new application with Esteban and her son Eros, also recently made headlines due to the premiere of her new series Secrets, where again she returns to the field that led her to fame: Exposing infidels.

Lizbeth Rodríguez started with Exposing Infidels In Chapter 3, after being instructed to continue with that project, a beautiful actress had started on the channel that was called Vale Todo TV at the time, after she became Badabun.

The youtuber always stayed out of the Badabun controversy, but she was disappointed that her colleagues had not told her what was happening before the scandal.

