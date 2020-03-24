Video Lizbeth Rodríguez tortures her boyfriend and son with her singing | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared a fun recording on Tiktok where she can be seen next to her partner Esteban VillaGómez and her son Eros singing, but apparently they were not enjoying it.

In the video you can see Liz playing an opera singer, it is more than clear that it is not her voice, but it is quite funny.

Liz sings and sings before the astonished gaze of her partner and her son, who apparently feel tortured by the notes of the youtuber.

The girl from Exposing Infidels is very active in Tiktok, where VillaGómez has joined him in his funny videos.

The relationship between the two had been quite discreet until Liz began sharing content with him.

Much was said that they both had something before Lizbeth Rodríguez ended her relationship with Tavo Betancourt, but through video the young woman clarified the situation.

Now the couple is enjoying time together and Liz has started new projects away from Badabun.

