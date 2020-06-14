Video Lizbeth Rodríguez shoots the hearts of Instagram like a princess | Instagram

The youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez did yesterday to her followers by sharing a live photo session she was doing where she really looked like something out of a fairy tale.

The former Badabun girl chose for this occasion a dress that made her look like a whole Princess, full of glitter and feathers; However, it added a very stylish touch with the daring neckline that reveals one of her beautiful legs and the transparency on her chest.

In the session we saw a not very common concept in Liz’s photographs, since it was something more formal and elegant and we could see her very seriously.

His followers were hypnotized with his lips, since his makeup highlighted this feature of his face with a very strong and dark tone; while her hair was collected in a pigtail.

After the live, the youtuber shared a short video of what the session was with a fun description, the post was full of messages flattering her.

Photoshoot. We are working for you! Sorry for the inconvenience , he wrote next to the video.

The famous also surprised with the publication of some photographs in which she looks like a whole Jane from the jungle.