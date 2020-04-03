Video Lizbeth Rodríguez shares evident aging marks on Tiktok | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has aged, yes, the youtuber has proudly shown how she looks over the years, but don’t panic, it’s all about a filter Tiktok.

The youtuber shared a fun video where she sings a song about the passage of time and next to her you can see a filter in which she looks like an old woman, with her somewhat modified face and the gray hair invading her head.

But not only did she show off her gray hair, but also the little one Eros, his son, who looked like an old boy.

The video has caught the attention of her followers who are grateful that the youtuber shares content, mainly in these moments when they are at home.

Liz has shared that her son Eros is quite active and is now spending more time with him than ever, so they have uploaded a lot of content together.

Even Lizbeth shared a funny video in which she makes a parody of someone who says she doesn’t like their content and she responds offended, but there was a second part, the same audio in the voice of Eros.

Rodríguez’s partner also usually appears in their videos, Esteban Villa Gomez has begun to appear on the social networks of the famous youtuber, who does not hide his company.

