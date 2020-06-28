Video Lizbeth Rodríguez revives Aunt Pelucas on Instagram | Instagram

The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez surprised her followers by reviving the famous Aunt Pelucas de Carita de Ángel and it is not that she did it on purpose, but that it was part of one of her videos for Instagram.

The youtuber put on various wigs with very different colors and styles to wear with other personalities; even one of them wore exactly the look of the famous aunt of the soap opera.

Liz recreated different types of friends and how they live together among women to make a fun video for Instagram.

The famous youtuber who achieved fame with Badabun every day manages to surprise his followers by playing with his own image.

Recently I personify a beautiful mermaid with two different costumes and showing off her spectacular figure.

Most likely in this way he gets his passion for theater on social media, a profession that he really loves.

Lizbeth Rodríguez has a degree in theater and has always shared her love for him, she even pointed out that she was in a project when the pandemic arrived.