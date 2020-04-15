Video Lizbeth Rodríguez reveals a cruel truth | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has exposed a huge truth, we have all been deceived, but things are not as we see them on television.

The beautiful youtuber exhibited in Tiktok that the life of actresses does not apply in real life and everything is a hoax.

Rodríguez wanted to see what happens in soap operas when women sleep very beautiful and wake up in the same way.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez demands to see her boyfriend’s cell phone, it will be that there is infidelity

I have always seen in the novels that the girls fall asleep super beautiful and they wake up super beautiful, so good night, she says on the recording.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Liz disappears from the camera with her straight and well-groomed hair and when she gets up she looks all disheveled.

Read also: Lizbeth Rodríguez in bikini, perhaps the smallest seen before

I think it didn’t work, share the youtuber after seeing the result.

Lizbeth Rodríguez was seen annoying in her Instagram stories after some Internet users accused her of leaving the house, she assured that they do not want her since she is taking care of herself and respecting the quarantine in the face of the current health alert.

.