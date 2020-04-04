Video Lizbeth Rodríguez rants against her friend, the smoke could have gone up | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez was evident in Tiktok, the popular youtuber railed against a friend and everything seems to indicate that she has lost ground with fame.

But no, things don’t go that way, since the video Liz shared on Tiktok It is a characterization, fortunately, she remains as friendly and simple as ever.

The famous one can be seen in a video where she relates that she was “offended” with a friend for not dedicating the right compliment and feeling equal to her.

It makes me laugh when I tell my friend in a photo, how beautiful! and he answers ‘just like you’. Amix I told you beautiful, not perfect, locate yourself !.

Rodríguez is very good at this type of video, since in addition to already possessing a great command of cameras, she has a degree in theater and masters the art of acting.

However, he confessed that apparently this recording was not so simple, probably the laughter won him during the making of it.

I had a hard time haha, he wrote next to the video on Tiktok.

