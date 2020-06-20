Video Lizbeth Rodríguez paralyzes Tiktok, she almost got one | Instagram

The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez left her social media followers almost on . of an inf @ rt0 given that in one of her videos she almost got a breast.

The youtuber shared a funny recording in which she launches a hint that is probably for many, but what left everyone stunned was the tremendous cleavage that revealed part of her chest and it seemed at any moment she could show it, Liz’s every move caught her breath.

Rodríguez spoke in the video about aqususpiros, the people who talk about her and points out that her case is very sad because they must talk about her because if they talk about themselves, nobody cares.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is going through a quarantine with family and friends, the youtuber has continued working but with all the necessary measures to avoid contagion.

The famous recently shared a photo shoot in which she could be seen how a whole Princess.

It was through a live and short video that Lizbeth shared with her followers how they took photos of her while modeling in a beautiful long shiny dress.

But it does not stop surprising everyone and also published a couple of pictures on bik1ni with which caused thousands of sighs.