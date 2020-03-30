Video Lizbeth Rodríguez launches a strong message, she is in a lawsuit | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez knows that she possesses enormous talent and beauty, which is why she knows that there is a lot of envy around her and she decided to send a strong message, to whom will it be directed?

The ex-girl from Exposing Infidels had fun in Tiktok launching the message for envy, and stressed that it is what it takes to be like her … everything!

Let it be clear to you, envious damn for being like me, you don’t lack much … you lack everything … s @ t @ nica! Said Lizbeth.

Liz used an audio from the famous application and interpreted it with great passion to entertain her followers on the social network.

Lizbeth Rodríguez is at home due to the coronavirus contingency in the country, but she has contributed her bit by making content for her followers.

He has shared videos on Tiktok with his partner Esteban Villa Gomez and her son Eros, but also live to share with Internet users.

The youtuber recently showed her followers a cooking recipe where they even saw conversations with some members of her family.

