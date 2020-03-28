Video Lizbeth Rodríguez gets flirtatious and they almost come out | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has made all her followers on Tiktok nervous, after sharing a recording in which she looks quite flirtatious in support.

What keeps netizens on the verge of shock is that as she speaks and reincarnates the famous Monica Robles from Lord of the Skies, her attributes are in danger of peeking out.

Having Victor, I’m a flirt, I can’t help it and I don’t want to, I already learned that it helps a lot, Liz reincarnated Monica.

It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez wriggles her hips for Tiktok

The youtuber revived the famous couple of Aurelio Casillas in a red bra and with her long hair loose in Tiktok.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

After that video you can see one that put everyone on the edge of his seat even more since with the same look he began to show off his best dance steps.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez dances in a bra for Tiktok

Not caring anything, Lizbeth danced and danced in a bra and only with sports pants quite tight to her curves.

Lizbeth Rodríguez has used the application a lot in recent days where she is seen sharing with her partner Esteban VillaGómez and her son Eros.

.