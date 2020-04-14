Video Lizbeth Rodríguez devastated, ends up bathed in tears on Instagram | Instagram

Devastated and with a sadness that her face could not hide! This was how Lizbeth Rodríguez was seen on Instagram today for a situation that broke her heart.

The famous youtuber shared that today has been quite sad for her because a painful and painful memory came to her.

Friends today I had a memory on Facebook of a friend who I love very much and is no longer with us, he said in his Instagram stories.

The girl who now exposes Secrets She pointed out that this made her think a lot about who should be valued next to her and always say how important others are to you.

Liz pointed out that on many occasions it is assumed that others know what we feel and when they leave unexpectedly, what was not said hurts too much.

Rodríguez pointed out that the mu3rt3 of her best friend marked her, that they talked for hours and hours, it was a very strong friendship.

He also shared that both talked about the day they had to be fired forever they should be dressed in white, the beautiful youtuber points out that he never expected to dress in white so quickly.

