Video Lizbeth Rodríguez dances more daring than ever for Tiktok | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez had a great time and captured the moment for her followers on social networks. The youtuber brought out her best hip movements for all netizens.

Liz dressed in a cute white and black checkered swimsuit with which she could show off her beautiful anatomy and used tennis shoes to be as comfortable as possible and to dance like never before.

The famous one saw her in the most natural way with her tousled hair and no makeup, dancing and having a nice time.

It may interest you: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez paralyzes Tiktok, she almost got one

Rodríguez shared this moment in Tiktok and his Instagram stories, where he pointed out that for the recording and a photo session he went to a lonely beach, to avoid contagions from the current coronavirus.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Also in her stories, she shared that she felt very upset by the lack of respect she suffered since someone tried to violate her intimacy while she was on the beach.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez could have a wedding on the doorstep

According to Lizbeth’s account, she entered a cave to change clothes during a photo shoot and it was there that she experienced a tremendous scare.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Fortunately, the youtuber realized in time that a man was trying record it while changing and his annoyance was so great that he shared it with his followers.