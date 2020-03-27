Video Lizbeth Rodríguez dances in a bra for Tiktok | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez again took off her shirt to delight her followers. The youtuber flaunted her attributes in a bra while dancing.

Barefoot and in pretty skinny pants, Liz covered her charms with just a bra and started dancing for the famous app Tiktok.

With Funky Town in the background, the young woman wiggled her hips in a very funny way, as recorded in the recording minutes.

The beautiful youtuber has been very active on social networks, mainly in these moments of contingency for coronavirus in which thousands of people are in quarantine and in their homes are grateful for the content that Liz creates.

Who is said to be her current partner has joined her videos Esteban Villa Gomez, same that is characterized by its clear bags and glasses.

Lizbeth Rodríguez recently began posting images with the Badabun businessman. It was on February 14 that he began to talk more about him when publishing the detail that VillaGómez sent him.

Lizbeth returned to expose infidels a couple of days ago independently with the series Secrets, episode 1 can already be seen on youtube.

