Video Lizbeth Rodríguez could have a wedding at the door | Instagram

The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez has been very in love with Esteban Villa Gomez, his current partner and with whom he has confessed if he would marry.

The ex girl Badabun He was bombarded with many questions for a minute, so he couldn’t think much of his answers and chances are he told the truth and only the truth.

Liz was questioned about whether she would marry again, to which she replied yes in the midst of nerves.

It may interest you: Lizbeth Rodríguez and her inspiring message as Wonder Woman

Previously, the youtuber had been fearful about the issue of children and a more formal relationship; However, apparently with Esteban he has changed his mind.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Lizbeth was also questioned about whether she would have another baby, to which she also answered yes, amid her nerves.

Read also: Video Lizbeth Rodríguez paralyzes Tiktok, she almost got one

It should be noted that recently and before the rumors of a pregnancy Liz indicated that she would share each delay and this came, raising controversy.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

The same famous shared that she thought she was pregnant and I was already excited about the news; However, after a visit to the gynecologist, she confirmed that it was all an alteration due to a change in her lifestyle, something that saddened her since she was already planning how to break the news to her partner.