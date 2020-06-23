Video Lizbeth Rodríguez becomes a beautiful mermaid for Instagram | Instagram

Lizbeth Rodríguez has consented to her followers with the preview of the costume she used for an original photo shoot, but she reminded many of Kimberly Loaiza.

The former girl Badabun shared some short videos in which she can be seen as a beautiful mermaid in the sea, but many recalled that Kimberly recently wore a similar style, although without a mermaid costume, with a pink wig and bikini.

Liz, in a more « under the sea » style, wore a completely mermaid costume with a plunging neckline that showed off her attributes and spectacular makeup.

But it was not just one, if not two, the outfit that Lizbeth Rodríguez boasted as a whole Ariel and those who boasted, really beautiful !.

Lizbeth Rodríguez, the little mermaid

Rodríguez recently shared a romantic photograph in which he can be seen with Esteban VillaGómez, his current partner and a beautiful message of love.

Stay with who every day looks for a reason to make you smile, stay with whoever manages to bring out the best in you! Someone who cultivates beautiful things for both of them every day, someone for whom you are important and not just another option, someone who shares with you!

In a video Liz confessed that she would marry Esteban so many expect this to happen and form a larger family with her beautiful son Eros.