VIDEO: Lizbeth Ovalle’s goal in the game Club Tigres vs Chivas in Liga MX Femenil

The UANL Tigres and the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara are 90 minutes away from defining who will be the new champions in the Liga MX Femenil, in the present Closing tournament 2021 to be held in the university stadium.

The coach’s cats Roberto Medina He arrives with the advantage in the aggregate score achieved in the first leg at Akron Stadium; while the Rojiblancas of the strategist Edgar ‘Chore’ Mejía They will seek to reverse the situation and be crowned again in women’s football.

After the first minutes at the University stadium in the north sultana, the Monterrey squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Lizbeth ovalle.

In the 7th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Guadalajara saga and with a left-handed shot, left the goalkeeper without possibilities Blanca Felix for 1-0.

