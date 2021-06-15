in Football

VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s great goal in Argentina vs Chile in the Copa América 2021

The Argentina National Team and the Chile National Team open the Group B activity at the Copa América Brasil 2021, held Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, in a new edition of their rivalry.

The albiceleste team led by the coach Lionel scaloni wants to start with the right foot his way to the continental championship, while the Red of the strategist Martin Lasarte look for your own.

After the first minutes in Brazilian territory, the Albiceleste squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score Lionel messi.

In the 33rd minute, the attacker of the Barcelona He took advantage of the free kick and with a left-handed shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Claudio Bravo for 1-0.

Copa América 2020 Selection of Argentina Selection of Chile Conmebol

