Video: Lionel Messi double in Barcelona vs Getafe

Two flashes of Leo Messi have Barcelona with the advantage against Getefe in the match on matchday 32 of the Spanish League where the Argentine reaffirms and is positioned as the best scorer of the season by reaching 25 goals in his personal account.

Messi, with two goals and a great game, has Barcelona still hoping for the League title, because he does not let up in the race for the coveted trophy and with two goals, he shows that he will not lower his arms.

Also read: Liga MX: Chivas goes for a historical mark vs Atlas in the Clásico Tapatío

With a great assist from Busquets, Messi scored the first goal of the game at minute 7, with a great cross shot when he was alone in front of the goalkeeper.

Messi’s second meant Barcelona’s third goal. He fell at minute 33 after a series of rebounds in the area and when the ball fell, he defined first but the post took away a goal and he only had to push the ball to score his goal.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content