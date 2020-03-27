The work is signed by London artist Claudia De Sabe

It is the result of six months of intense work

London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe is responsible for what is the world’s first tautado car, a Lexus UX that, if sold, would cost more than 130,000 euros.

The tattoo It is something that has proliferated considerably in recent years among people of all ages. Long gone is the time when this art was seen as something typical of people from low backgrounds. So much so that today the first tattooed car in history has been unveiled, a Lexus UX that, if it went on sale, would have a value of more than 130,000 euros.

London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe is the creator of a work for which a Lexus UX completely white as a base and a Dremel drill that has served as a needle. The design made by the artist contemplates a large ‘koi carp’ that covers the entire body. This motif is typical of traditional Japanese art and represents values ​​such as good luck and perseverance.

With the drill Dremel the original paint was removed from the car to expose the sheet metal. Up to five liters of paint were then applied by hand, which, as a final touch, had a gold plating responsible for adding the light notes and giving the work a more powerful 3D effect. The process ended with a layer of varnish intended to protect the work.

From the first sketches until the car has been finished, six months have passed, although the tattoo itself took five days of eight hours of work each. It was the first time that Claudia De Sabe He has applied his skills on metal instead of human skin, and has found both similarities and new challenges in this unique commission.

“When you tattoo a person you have to take into account the muscles and tissues under the skin. With the UX, it was important to take into account the way the body changed shape on the structure. The best thing about tattooing the Lexus UX, and the reason why this car was ideal for the project, is its spectacular design. From the side lines of the body to the shape of the windows, it is a dynamic and beautiful ensemble. It fit perfectly with the design and with the concept itself ”, said Claudia, who for her work had the help of her husband Yutaro, of Japanese origin.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.