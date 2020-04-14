We never tire of saying it, we must never give up a fight for lost beforehand, since we can take many surprises. That was what this boy without legs showed, who left his opponent KO in the middle of the street. Do not miss the pictures!

The Street fights They’re not necessarily the most beautiful feats to tell, especially when they take place between two teens. However, in this case, there was no need to regret major damages, rather a beautiful victory of a young amputee with both legs. The video has gone viral by being posted on the Instagram account of the UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis.

In it we can see two teenagers, and one of them, the one with both legs amputated, is forced to remove his prosthetics at the beginning of the fight. Against all odds for some, the fight is in favor of the young man without legs, managing to bring the fight to their terrain. After some exchanges of blows by the young people, especially the boy with the amputated legs, both end up stopping the fight.

A little lesson in humility!

