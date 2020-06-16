VIDEO La Chilindrina confesses that she and Edgar Vivar could have a relationship | Instagram

Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as « La Chilindrina » confessed that she could maintain a relationship with her long-time collaborator, Edgar Vivar.

It should be remembered that both participated for many years with their characters in the programs created and produced by the remembered Roberto Gómez Bolaños.

Maria Antonieta de las Nieves performed roles as « Maruja » in a program called « Los Caquitos » and later « The chilindrina« in the » Chavo del Ocho « program.

It may interest you El Chavo del 8: two protagonists viralize kiss

Throughout such broadcasts, Marie Antoinette worked very closely with Edgar Vivar, who gave life to characters like « El Botija », Ñoño and « El Señor Barriga » in both programs, in addition to other participations.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Then now, Marie Antoinette, He recently confessed that their paths will meet again since they both have a project at the door of which he advanced some details:

It is a movie about an asylum, where one of the old ladies is going to be me, and my husband will be Edgar Vivar, something that I would have liked, because we got along very well, « she said.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Likewise, he also shared a play, in which Maribel Guardia it was contemplated, however, he noted that this news has not yet been confirmed since the health crisis, which led to several projects collapsing.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

On the other hand, the comedian advanced in the interview for Ventaneando, that Pedro Sola He will decorate his project since he has always had a very good relationship with the presenter of whom he has expressed « he loves with all his heart ».

The histrionic, Marie Antoinette or « The chilindrina« she has managed to reestablish herself after losing her husband Gabriel Fernandez, the actress went through very dark moments after the departure of her partner, and even came to think of taking her own life so that nearby people were very concerned in addition to their fans.

You can also read La Chilindrina: I have to think hard if I want to continue living

Fortunately, she managed to overcome that difficult moment and has reflected a different behavior, however, she also points out that she has not been able to vent completely in the face of the loss of her husband.