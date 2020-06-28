Video La Casa de Papel returns and Netflix confirms it | Reform

Hopes for fans of the famous Netflix series La Casa de Papel, since after the uncertainty about the current health contingency, everything about La Banda’s fifth season was unknown.

It is still on the air when I arrived on the platform this season, but what is already a fact is that it is already being recorded and very soon we know what will happen to The Professor and The Band.

It was through a video on YouTube that Netflix revealed the good news to all its followers and showed that the actors are as happy as they are about their return.

In the images the actors can be seen Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, among others, sharing their impressions before the return.

What I am most excited about filming again is to meet all the people, says Morte, who plays The Professor.

Who could not be excluded was the hated inspector Alicia Sierra, who commented « I am very excited to know that soon I will start to roll. »

The Paper House 4 left many questions in the air and the Professor in Checkmate Before the inspector, what will happen to La Banda now that everything seems lost?