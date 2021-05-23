Video: Kun Aguero’s double in his farewell to Manchester City

Manchester City, on the day of the celebration of the title and the farewell of Sergio Agüero, closed the season with a victory against Everton (5-0), with a double for the Argentine, and curtailed the European options of Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

The celestial team, less than a week before the final of the Champions League, with an eleven with several starting players, such as Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Rúben Dias, had no problems to beat Everton and conclude the domestic campaign with victory.

Pep Guardiola’s men had the game on track in the first 15 minutes, with a goal from De Bruyne from outside the area and an individual play defined by Gabriel Jesús. Everton could rejoin the game before the break, with a penalty committed by Dias and that Ederson saved Sigurdsson, but it was City that sentenced, already in the second 45 minutes, with a goal from Phil Foden.

As Guardiola had promised in the previous one, he gave Agüero a little less than half an hour of play and the Argentine rewarded him with the fourth, in a personal move in which he left Holgate seated and defined with the outside of his foot, for fun from the Etihad Stadium and his teammates.

There was one more in the Argentine’s chamber, who made his double with a clean header that left the Everton goal nailed, achieving his goal number 260 with the light blue jersey.