Video Kimberly Loaiza takes off her clothes for Tiktok | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza surprised her cuteness by taking off her clothes for Tiktok, something never before done by the beautiful youtuber.

Kim surprised everyone by appearing in a video covering her body with just a pillow held in place with a belt attached to her anatomy.

The older cutie showed off her legs and with a beautiful smile danced for her 9 million of followers.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja boasts a mural of his family made in his house

To make matters worse the outfit that made everyone nervous, Kimberly Loaiza swayed to the beat of the music, really beautiful.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

With little time in the application, the Lindura Mayor has become a very popular youtuber, reaching about 10 million followers.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja see how they prepared for the quarantine

In Kim’s videos you can see her, Juan de Dios Pantoja, her daughter Kima and friends doing challenges, dances and others, they have made good use of the quarantine.

Pantoja has shared that they prepared very well for this confinement and currently they have a patio and everything necessary to play various things, in addition to having the dream of many, a games machine in which credits do not cost money, they are given with just press a button.

.